Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT) Head to Head Analysis

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nextpower and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextpower 16.43% 32.01% 17.25% Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextpower and Maxeon Solar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextpower $2.96 billion 6.17 $509.17 million $3.91 31.46 Maxeon Solar Technologies $176.41 million 0.15 -$614.30 million ($163.07) -0.01

Nextpower has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextpower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextpower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextpower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nextpower has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextpower and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextpower 0 6 19 1 2.81 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nextpower presently has a consensus price target of $111.49, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Nextpower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nextpower is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Nextpower beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextpower

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Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. (Nextpower) was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

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