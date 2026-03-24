Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.3077.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 182.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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