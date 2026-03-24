Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 7,410 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,088,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.3% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,967,000 after buying an additional 1,021,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $96,684,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $160.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.35. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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