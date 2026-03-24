Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.0%

ITW opened at $262.77 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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