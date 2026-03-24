Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,592 PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 133,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $1,919,842.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,352.53. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,266,213.12. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Up 3.5%

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

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PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Further Reading

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