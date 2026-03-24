Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

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Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.37 and a 12 month high of $223.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Weiss Ratings lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

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Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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