Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,780 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 576,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,753 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $380,562,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 449,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $141.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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