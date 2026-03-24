Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,227 Waters Corporation $WAT

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Waters by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 7.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Wei Jiang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $289.46 per share, with a total value of $144,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $996,031.86. This trade represents a 17.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of WAT stock opened at $302.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waters from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $423.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

See Also

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