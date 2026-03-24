Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,992 First BanCorp. $FBP

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,992 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,404,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 767.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,262,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,791 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 82.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,434,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 649,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,541,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 616,170 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,284,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 34,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $754,437.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,537.07. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $106,881.49. Following the sale, the director owned 637,019 shares in the company, valued at $14,415,739.97. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FBP stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.48%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FBP

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

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