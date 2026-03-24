Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading 13% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 279,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 129,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.