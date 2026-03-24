Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.7222.

Several research firms recently commented on LINE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lineage from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lineage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Lineage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of -0.43. Lineage has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lineage had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Lineage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Lineage’s payout ratio is presently -490.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 113,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,375. This represents a 13.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lineage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lineage in the second quarter valued at about $606,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,958 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lineage by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,686 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,804,000.

Lineage Company Profile

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Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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