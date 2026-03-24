Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,160 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 26th total of 36,118 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 544,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 250,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

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About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

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Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., trading under the symbol LBSR on the OTCMKTS, is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of uranium and associated metals properties. The firm seeks early‐stage projects with potential for delineation of economic mineralization, leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques to identify targets in prospective geologic settings.

The company’s technical activities encompass desktop studies, field reconnaissance, and geophysical surveys aimed at prioritizing drilling targets.

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