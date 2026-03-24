Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 4,457 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $69.0950.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNNGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Li Ning Stock Performance

About Li Ning

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75.

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

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