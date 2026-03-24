Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,913 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 55.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 980,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 351,259 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 107.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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