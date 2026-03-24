KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. KB Home had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.03. 1,968,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $68.71.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Trending Headlines about KB Home

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting KB Home this week:

Several analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KB Home by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 78.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.