Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) CEO Ron Yekutiel Buys 40,475 Shares

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Yekutiel purchased 40,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,784.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,055,748 shares in the company, valued at $18,518,570.04. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Yekutiel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaltura alerts:

On Friday, March 20th, Ron Yekutiel acquired 43,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $49,647.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Ron Yekutiel acquired 44,100 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of KLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 374,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,418. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The business had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaltura by 99.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.