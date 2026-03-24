JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,266,000 after acquiring an additional 460,157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,780,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 168,124 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,860 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 198,260 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1157 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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