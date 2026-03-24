JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Stock Holdings Lessened by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1538 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.