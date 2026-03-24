JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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