JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCDS traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.43.

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JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (SCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US small caps. SCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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