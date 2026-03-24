JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCDS traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.43.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Company Profile

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The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (SCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US small caps. SCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Dividend History for JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS)

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