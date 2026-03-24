JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MCDS)

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (NASDAQ:MCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

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About JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF

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The JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Mid Core ETF (MCDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap index. The fund actively selects components using a fundamental based approach, picking US midcaps. MCDS was launched on Aug 7, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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