JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 7.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.69% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $48,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,425,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,748,000 after buying an additional 2,659,142 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,846,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,014 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 618.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,452 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,592,000 after acquiring an additional 833,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 720,527 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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