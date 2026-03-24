JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,099 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF $DBJP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $26,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

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Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBJP opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $109.09.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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