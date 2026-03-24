JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 170,687 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in nCino were worth $28,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Path Partners LP lifted its position in nCino by 61.1% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,868 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in nCino by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,157,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 376,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,924,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 201,499 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of nCino by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $150,897.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 221,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,281.28. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 16,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $299,757.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 602,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,634. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 69,803 shares of company stock worth $1,345,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

nCino Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. nCino Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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