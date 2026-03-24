JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Trimmed by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $290.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.86. The company has a market capitalization of $782.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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