JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Eastern Bankshares worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

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Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.81. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $290.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.09 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, CAO David Andrew Ahlquist sold 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,064.70. The trade was a 51.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Michael Westermann sold 21,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $427,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,494.60. The trade was a 50.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

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