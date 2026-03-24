JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.92 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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