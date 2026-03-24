JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.00% of Diodes worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at $12,205,676.56. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $31,074.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,316.20. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 116,205 shares of company stock worth $7,837,213 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.61. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $81.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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