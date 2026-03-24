JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 52,444 Shares of Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Brink’s worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Brink’s Stock Up 3.8%

Brink’s stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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