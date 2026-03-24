Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.08, but opened at $49.50. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

About Johnson Matthey

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

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