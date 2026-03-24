iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,524,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,795,172 shares.The stock last traded at $97.09 and had previously closed at $97.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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