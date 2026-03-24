iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,044 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 26th total of 24,396 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ITDG stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. 8,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDG – Free Report) by 1,710.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2055 ETF (ITDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2055 ITDG was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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