iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR Stock Holdings Raised by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,903 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 11.8% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $22,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,456,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 905,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDR stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report).

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