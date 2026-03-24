iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 252.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.78. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $152.31.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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