IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $41.12. 29,248,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 39,486,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of IREN to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IREN from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

IREN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 88.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the third quarter valued at $2,995,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth $74,228,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter worth $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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