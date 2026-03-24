Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 112,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,335,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

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Intapp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -80.16, a PEG ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,189,996.64. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Intapp by 913.5% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Intapp by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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