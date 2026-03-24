Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,914,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,782,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VOO opened at $604.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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