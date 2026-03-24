Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Leerink Partners

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Leerink Partners from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

INSM traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $140.83. 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.13. Insmed has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $15,293,208.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,300.80. This represents a 67.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,891 shares in the company, valued at $51,864,579. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,651 shares of company stock valued at $31,533,654. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Insmed by 52.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Insmed by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.