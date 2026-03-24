Insider Buying: YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Acquires 30,784 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, with a total value of £48,023.04.

YouGov Stock Performance

YOU stock traded down GBX 20.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 153.60. 8,020,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,884. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 135.40 and a one year high of GBX 399. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

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YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 11.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about YouGov

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders bought material stakes—Chair Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares at GBX 156 and CEO/Founder Stephan Shakespeare bought 65,616 shares at GBX 155, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Insider Purchases

Senior insiders bought material stakes—Chair Ian Griffiths purchased 30,784 shares at GBX 156 and CEO/Founder Stephan Shakespeare bought 65,616 shares at GBX 155, signaling management confidence in the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg initiated coverage with a “Buy” and a GBX 395 price target — a materially higher target than current levels that could attract buyers if confidence in execution recovers. Berenberg Coverage

Berenberg initiated coverage with a “Buy” and a GBX 395 price target — a materially higher target than current levels that could attract buyers if confidence in execution recovers. Neutral Sentiment: YouGov is exploring the sale of its Shopper business/unit just two years after acquiring it — a strategic option that could raise cash and simplify the group but is not a guaranteed near-term catalyst. Shopper Unit Sale

YouGov is exploring the sale of its Shopper business/unit just two years after acquiring it — a strategic option that could raise cash and simplify the group but is not a guaranteed near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: YouGov warned of lower profit as higher AI and data investment is squeezing margins — the company’s statement prompted selling pressure as investors worry about near-term earnings and capital intensity. Profit Warning

YouGov warned of lower profit as higher AI and data investment is squeezing margins — the company’s statement prompted selling pressure as investors worry about near-term earnings and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Latest quarter: reported GBX 11.40 EPS but low profitability metrics (net margin ~3.45%, ROE ~7.2%) and a high debt-to-equity ratio (~116%) suggest limited cushion while spending rises — fundamentals underpin investor caution. Quarterly Results & Metrics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting YouGov this week:

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YouGov in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, YouGov presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 434.60.

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About YouGov

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YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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