Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 50,318 shares.The stock last traded at $28.59 and had previously closed at $27.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPXHY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Inpex Trading Up 3.5%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.

About Inpex

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INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

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