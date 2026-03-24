Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 50,318 shares.The stock last traded at $28.59 and had previously closed at $27.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPXHY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inpex
Inpex Trading Up 3.5%
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.53%.
About Inpex
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
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