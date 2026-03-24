Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,286 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Independence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $588.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.68 and its 200-day moving average is $609.87. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

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About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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