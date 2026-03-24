Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 333,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 314,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

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Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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