IFS Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,626,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107,210 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,581 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,449,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,406 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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