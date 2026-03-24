IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 302.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,649,000 after buying an additional 4,534,864 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 109.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 71.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,989,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $75.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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