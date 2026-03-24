Ibstock (LON:IBST) Insider Joe Hudson Sells 64,484 Shares

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hudson sold 64,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103, for a total transaction of £66,418.52.

Ibstock Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of IBST stock traded down GBX 1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 101.40. 783,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 97 and a 52 week high of GBX 200.50. The company has a market capitalization of £400.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.74.

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Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Ibstock had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts anticipate that Ibstock plc will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 150 to GBX 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 144 to GBX 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ibstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 140.

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Ibstock Company Profile

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Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

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