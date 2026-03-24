Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cantor Equity Partners III were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $14,411,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $13,489,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $10,569,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $6,330,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $5,275,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cantor Equity Partners III from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Performance

Shares of CAEP opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners III Profile

(Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

See Also

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