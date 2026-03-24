Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $344,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,738,000 after purchasing an additional 460,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 429,880 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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