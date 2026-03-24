Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. $ARCT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 144,400 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

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Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.

The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

See Also

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