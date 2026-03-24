Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

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Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.32. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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