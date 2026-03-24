Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Home BancShares worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Fieldview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 123,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 92.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 216,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 88,563 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 82.9% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 134,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home BancShares by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,876,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,772,000 after purchasing an additional 626,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Home BancShares news, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 218,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 651,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,379,739.05. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Home BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

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Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 32.18%.The firm had revenue of $269.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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